Bangladesh
City Desk
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:30 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Mohammed Noman’s death anniv today

City Desk
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:30 AM

Today is the 28th death anniversary of Prof Mohammed Noman, an educationist and former vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, said a press release.

His family organised Qurankhwani and milad mahfil. Food items will be distributed among the destitute at orphanages. Special prayers will be offered at mosque. On the occasion, Professor Noman Smriti Foundation chalked out elaborate programmes.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prof Noman was a recipient of "Ekushe Padak" and "President Gold Medal".

All have been requested to pray for his departed soul.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচারের আগে ফ্যাসিবাদীদের পুনর্বাসনের সুযোগ নেই: আসিফ মাহমুদ

তিনি বলেন, রাজনৈতিক যে দল বা জোট বাংলাদেশে ফ্যাসিবাদ প্রতিষ্ঠা করেছিল, সম্পূর্ণ বিচার না হওয়া পর্যন্ত তারা রাজনীতি করতে পারবে কি পারবে না, সেটা আমরা জনগণের কাছে ছেড়েছি।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ থেকে ৫ দাবি

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification