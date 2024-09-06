Mohammed Noman’s death anniv today

Today is the 28th death anniversary of Prof Mohammed Noman, an educationist and former vice chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, said a press release.

His family organised Qurankhwani and milad mahfil. Food items will be distributed among the destitute at orphanages. Special prayers will be offered at mosque. On the occasion, Professor Noman Smriti Foundation chalked out elaborate programmes.

Prof Noman was a recipient of "Ekushe Padak" and "President Gold Medal".

All have been requested to pray for his departed soul.