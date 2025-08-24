Mohammadpur OC transferred to DB

Mohammadpur residents earlier demonstrated demanding Iftekhar's removal amid a rise in crimes

The officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, Ali Iftekhar Hasan, has been transferred to a new posting today.

According to an office order issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), he has been posted to the Detective Branch, while Shah Ali Police Station OC Kazi Md Rafiqul Ahmed has been appointed as the new OC of Mohammadpur.

Meanwhile, Golam Azam, inspector of DMP's transport division, has been made the new OC of Shah Ali Police Station.

Earlier in February, residents of Mohammadpur and adjacent areas staged demonstrations demanding Iftekhar's removal amid a rise in muggings, teenage gang activities, and other crimes.

Last month, a man also alleged misconduct by several police officials, including the Mohammadpur OC, when he approached them after being mugged.

Although four policemen were removed over the allegation, the OC had remained in his post until today's transfer.