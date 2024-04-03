Mohammadpur gang-rape: MJF expresses concern

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) strongly condemned and expressed deep concern over the rape of a young woman who was confined and shackled for 25 days in Mohammadpur.

In a press statement, MJF demanded a thorough investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, said, "Women continue to endure various forms of torture, including rape, both inside and outside their homes. The recent rape incident in Mohammadpur has deeply shocked and saddened us."

Such heinous crimes against women will persist unless justice is ensured for the victims, she added. She highlighted a report by Ain o Salish Kendra which mentioned at least 114 women were raped in the first three months of 2024.