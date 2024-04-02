Mohammadpur gang-rape: Four arrested, sent to jail

Police have arrested four persons from Dhaka in a case filed over gang-raping a 23-year-old woman after confining her in a Mohammadpur flat for 25 days.

The arrestees are Saan, 26, Rocky, 29, Himel, 27, and Salma alias Jhumur.

They chained, tortured and raped the woman for days until she was rescued on Saturday, said HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Division Police.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim placed each of the accused on a three-day remand after police produced them before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

The DC said the accused filmed their crime, with police suspecting the videos were intended for sale to pornography networks overseas.

A barrister the victim was romantically involved with might have collaborated with the alleged perpetrators, Azizul said.

However, he didn't disclose the name of the said barrister, who "is now abroad".

"If he stays abroad, we will seek assistance from Interpol to bring him back," he said.

Earlier, the victim filed a case with Mohammadpur Police Station against the four accused, hours after she was rescued by police.

According to the FIR, Salma introduced the victim to Saan. Saan, Rocky, and Himel raped the victim multiple times from February 23 on the Mohammadpur flat. Salma used to guard the victim when the trio was not around.

The victim screamed for help when the house was empty on March 30, the FIR added. People passing by heard her cries and called 999 which led to her rescue.