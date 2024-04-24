Mohammad Younus made CDA chairman

Freedom Fighter Mohammad Younus has been appointed as the new chairman of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA).

According to a circular issued today by Ministry of Public Administration, Mohammad Younus has been appointed to the post contractually for 3 years as per the directive of the president.

Younus, a member of the National Council of Awami League, will succeed Zahirul Alam Dhobash.

Younus, also the secretary general of the Muktijuddher Bijoy Mela Parishad of the port city, was a president of the Chhatra League Chattogram city unit.

Contacted, Mohammad Younus confirmed to The Daily Star that he got an appointment letter from the ministry.

"I will try to make the port city livable with coordination of concerned authorities," he added.