Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 16, 2024 10:57 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 11:03 AM

Modi greets Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha

Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi. File photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, conveying his warmest greetings on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

In the letter, Modi said, "The festival reminds us of the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world."

He also described Eid-ul-Azha as an integral part of the multi-cultural heritage, said Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The Indian premier wished Hasina continued good health and wellbeing.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha tomorrow.

push notification