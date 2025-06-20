From modest hobby to a thriving venture

Kamalganj artisan’s bamboo furniture charms local and foreign buyers

Finely crafted bamboo furniture items line the shop of Amir Hossain Siraj at Baracheg village in Kamalganj upazila, Moulvibazar. PHOTO: MINTU DESHWARA

Amir Hossain Siraj, a nursery business owner by profession and a bamboo craftsman by passion, began crafting bamboo décor for village weddings back in 2003 as a hobby.

Over the next two decades, his modest hobby evolved into a thriving bamboo furniture business, with demand reaching across Bangladesh and beyond.

Siraj began his workshop with an initial investment of only Tk 20,000 and employed one assistant in Baracheg village along the Shamshernagar-Sreemangal regional highway in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila.

His workshop has now become a hub for finely crafted bamboo furniture and decorative items that compete with larger brands in terms of both quality and design.

"I began with no formal training initially. Later, I received training at the Forest Research Laboratory in Chattogram. The training helped me enhance my technique and improve the durability and finish of the products," he also said.

At present, Siraj employs some 10-15 workers to produce an array of items -- sofa sets, beds, dining tables, doors, racks, flower tubs, lamps, and even full-scale home furnishings -- all using bamboo collected from nearby hills.

Siraj's bamboo products neither emit the typical pungent odour associated with untreated bamboo nor are vulnerable to insect infestation. The furniture is guaranteed to last at least 10 years, he claimed.

The prices of his products range from Tk 10,000 to Tk 28,000 for sofas and Tk 15,000 to Tk 17,000 for dining tables, among others, significantly more affordable in comparison to wooden or rattan alternatives.

Smaller items like racks and pen stands are also popular among tourists and hobbyists.

"Siraj gained popularity for his bamboo craftsmanship after he began decorating wedding venues. Over time, his initiative has grown into a thriving cottage industry with immense prospects. Tourists visiting Madhabkunda Waterfall, Kamalganj, Lawachhara, and Sreemangal often make a stop to purchase his pieces," said Sadequl Islam, a local resident.

The proximity to the major local tourist spots, such as Madhabkunda, has brought Siraj's furniture to the attention of both domestic and international tourists. Many of them now place orders online, and his furniture even gets shipped to countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and the US.

"In recent years, the demand has increased considerably. I am now selling furniture worth 35-40 lakh takas annually. We send furniture through courier services, and some buyers even arrange for international shipments themselves," said Siraj.

He also built a two-story house using bamboo, showcasing the material's versatility and durability.

Siraj's success has inspired many local youths to learn bamboo craftmaking from him and thereby engage in this cottage industry professionally to leave behind unemployment.

Workers at his workshop explained the labour-intensive process involved in this trade. The bamboo must be thoroughly dried, treated with natural preservatives, and then carefully sized before being crafted into finished products. A large piece can take three to four weeks to complete, they added.

"If I get more institutional support, I want to take my brand to a bigger scale. Bamboo furniture is not just eco-friendly -- I believe it is the future," said Siraj.

Contacted, Md Masud Hossain, deputy manager (additional responsibilities) of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation in Moulvibazar, said if artisans like Siraj reach out to them, BSCIC can provide support through small-scale loan packages without any mortgage required.

"For full industrial financing, banks would need to be involved. However, we can assist them with smaller, targeted loans," he also said.

"Such initiatives not only foster rural entrepreneurship but also promote sustainable, locally sourced alternatives to conventional materials," the BSCIC official added.