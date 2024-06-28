Modernised curriculum will help students flourish: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the curriculum has been modernised to enable the hidden talents of students to flourish.

"Just reading books is not enough. We'll have to bring out the talents of small children. It needs to create scopes for them so that their hidden talents can be flourished. With that view, we've included modern technology-based knowledge in the curriculum," she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating the National Primary Education Week-2024 and conferring the Primary Education Medal-2023 in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The prime minister said the government wants to develop a balanced, public welfare-oriented, universal and standard education system.

"We initially started setting up computer labs in the secondary schools and now we've a goal to do it in the primary schools as well," she added.

This year, a total of 126 stakeholders under 18 categories have been honoured with "Primary Education Medal-2023". Of them, 54 students, persons and institutes received the medal directly from the prime minister.