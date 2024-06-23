Mobile network should be disconnected at night

AL MP tells JS citing health issues

The government should disable mobile networks in rural areas between 10:00pm and 6:00am, said ruling Awami League MP and ENT specialist Pran Gopal Datta yesterday.

The excessive use of mobile phones could lead to disabilities in the younger generation, he told parliament.

He said the government should find ways so that mobile networks are limited to purposes such as freelancing or earning foreign currency during nighttime.

He said most of his patients, including children as young as ten, experience hearing issues due to excessive use of mobile phones.

"People are complaining that they can't listen and can't focus on studying. Something should be done to keep our young generation away from this technology during late hours," he added.

He also criticised the commercialisation of the health sector.