Mobile internet, social media blocked again

Mobile internet, along with popular social media and messaging platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, are once again blocked in Bangladesh amid escalating violence that has cost dozens of lives.

A government agency under the home ministry instructed mobile operators to shut down 4G services, which facilitate mobile internet, around 12:40 pm yesterday, according to officials of the telecom operators.

"The authorities have shut down the mobile internet. We are in continuous communication with the relevant authorities regarding this issue," said Grameenphone regarding the government's instruction. Banglalink gave out a similar statement.

The telecom regulator ordered the international internet gateway (IIG) companies to block Meta Platforms --Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram -- from broadband internet, around 1:45 pm, according to officials of IIG operators.

IIG operators supply wholesale internet to broadband internet providers.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for ICT and telecom, could not be reached for comment.

The government shut down mobile internet service on July 17 to 'control the situation and counter fake news'.

A day later, broadband internet was blocked, severely affecting public life and a wide range of economic activities, including utility bill payment, online banking, international communications, digital commerce and clearance of goods from ports.

The government restored broadband internet on a limited scale on July 23. However, social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp and YouTube, remained blocked.

Mobile internet was resumed on July 28, while social media restrictions were lifted on July 31.

However, mobile internet users could not access their Facebook and Messenger accounts for approximately seven hours on August 2.