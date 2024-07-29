Mobile internet back without social media

Users get 5GB data for three days as compensation

Mobile internet, used by about 14 crore people, resumed yesterday after more than ten days but popular social media platforms Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp and YouTube would be unavailable.

As compensation, subscribers would be given a 5GB data pack for three days, as per the decision taken at a meeting yesterday at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission headquarters with the mobile operators.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for ICT and telecom, presided over the meeting, where officials of different government agencies were present.

Asked when Facebook and YouTube will be back, Palak said: "Letters have been sent to the social media companies Facebook, YouTube and TikTok and they have been asked to respond to person on July 31."

In the last month, the government asked the platforms to take down fake news, propaganda, and rumours, he said at a press briefing after the meeting.

"But the number of pieces of content they have taken down and the number of platforms they have blocked are very meagre -- this is not acceptable to us. We have asked them if they want to use cyberspace in accordance with the laws and constitution of Bangladesh, as well as their community standards."

As many as 50 pages that support the Bangladesh Awami League have been blocked, he said.

He asked why the content of the Bangladesh National Party or convicted Tarique Rahman has not been blocked from YouTube and Facebook.

After hearing the explanations of the officials from the social media platforms, the decision on opening social media platforms will be taken, Palak said.

The government has not fully blocked any apps, he said, adding that some important infrastructures were connected to the internet during the shutdown.

Mobile internet was temporarily made unavailable on July 17 and 18 in some areas upon the recommendation of the law enforcement agencies with the technology support of BTRC and the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre, Palak said.

On July 18, due to a fire in the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) caused by a group of miscreants, two data centres became non-operational, and hundreds of kilometres of ISP cables and the fibre optic cable from Dhaka to Chattogram were set on fire, making the internet temporarily unavailable, he added.

However, industry experts said that since most of the country's bandwidth comes from India through Benapole and the second submarine cable from Kuakata via Barishal, even if the first submarine cable's bandwidth is disconnected, at least 75 percent of the bandwidth should be supplied smoothly, keeping the country mostly connected.

Even if hundreds of kilometres of ISP cable were burnt, the internet outages should be limited since ISPs have deployed cables spanning hundreds of thousands of kilometres to provide internet to homes and businesses throughout the country, they said.

People with knowledge of the matter said the outage was ordered by the government.

The Daily Star has visited the data centres in question and found no sign of damage to the building that housed them.

Officials of the data centres also confirmed that there was no fire in the building. However, the DDM opposite the building was torched and that fire partially damaged some overhead cables connected to the data centres.

Around 8:00pm on July 18, officials of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh said the fire might have cut 30-40 percent of the bandwidth supply, leaving some users disconnected and many with slow internet.

An hour later, the entire Bangladesh was without internet.

The government reopened broadband internet in selected areas on July 23 and restored connections on a trial basis nationwide the next day.

However, users are experiencing slow internet as traffic is going through deep packet inspection (DPI) through the Department of Telecommunications equipment placed previously in the IIG's system, according to people informed with the proceedings.

The DPI works like a security guard checking the contents passing through a checkpoint.

Broadband users are yet to be compensated for the disruption in service.