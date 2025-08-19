‘Mob violence persists in some parts of country’

Home adviser says incidents reduced near Dhaka

Incidents of mob violence continue in parts of the country, though the government is working to curb them, said Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday.

"Mob violence has not been eliminated. It still happens in places like Rangpur. In Dhaka and its nearby areas, such incidents have reduced, but two or three cases still happen outside the capital. We are trying to reduce it further," he told reporters at the secretariat after the 12th meeting of the Law-and-Order Committee.

Replying to a question on whether the ministry had issued any directive banning the offering of flowers around