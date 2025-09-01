Mob violence claimed 23 lives in August

Says MSF report; warns of rising attacks, threats against journos

Journalists in Bangladesh are increasingly subjected to attacks, threats, and judicial harassment while performing their professional duties, according to rights group Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF).

Reporting on terrorism, exposing corruption among influential figures, and uncovering the truth has placed many media workers in serious danger, the organisation's media monitoring report noted.

In August alone, one journalist was publicly stabbed to death, while five journalists in Feni district were attacked and targeted in a murder plot.

Two journalists received death threats, 11 were seriously injured, and 45 faced various forms of intimidation. Three lawsuits were filed against journalists, implicating 33 individuals, and two journalists were arrested.

The attacks extended beyond individual journalists. A roundtable discussion organised by the group Moncho 71 was disrupted, and subsequently 14 people -- including a former Member of Parliament, a Dhaka University teacher, and journalists -- were reported as arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act while in police custody.

The MSF report warned that unless the security and independence of the media are guaranteed, the country's democratic future will remain in jeopardy.

Although political violence decreased slightly in August 2025, internal conflicts within parties and attacks by criminal elements continued. Rising disputes within the BNP led to casualties and heightened public insecurity and fear.

MSF data showed that 49 incidents of political violence affected 549 people, resulting in two deaths and 547 injuries. Additionally, 16 attacks by criminal elements targeted political leaders and activists, leaving seven dead and nine injured.

The report also documented 349 cases of violence against women and children, slightly fewer than the previous month. These included 47 rapes, 19 gang rapes, and four cases of rape followed by murder, with nine victims being disabled girls or women. A further 24 attempted rapes, 21 incidents of sexual harassment, and 94 cases of physical abuse were recorded. During the month, 41 individuals -- 16 adolescent girls and 25 women -- died by suicide.

At least 38 incidents of mob violence occurred in August, down from 51 in July. These attacks resulted in 23 deaths and 43 serious injuries, with 22 injured handed over to the police.

The MSF report highlighted that concerns over law enforcement misconduct remain high, alongside continuing attacks on minorities.

Fatalities at the border persisted, with Bangladeshi citizens suffering deaths and abuse at the hands of Indian nationals, while pushback incidents were also reported.

The organisation has strongly urged the relevant authorities to guarantee political participation, peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, equality, and the safety of all citizens.