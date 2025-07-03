Mob storms Patgram Police Station in Lalmonirhat, take away 2 convicts

A mob stormed the Patgram Police Station in Lalmonirhat last night, vandalising the premises and forcibly snatching away two convicted detainees.

At least 20 people were injured during the attack, including eight police officers.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of the station, was among the injured.

According to police, a group of 200 to 250 individuals entered the police station compound and launched a violent assault around 10:30pm last night, smashing chairs, tables, computers, laptops, and ransacking case files.

Windows and doors were also shattered by brick-throwing attackers.

OC Mizanur, said, "Six of us received treatment at the Patgram Upazila Health Complex."

The other two officers were critically wounded and sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, the OC added

He said, "The attackers forcibly snatched the keys to the lockup and broke out two convicts: Belal Hossain and Sohel Rana Chapal.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse them, but the situation intensified.

Reinforcements from Lalmonirhat, Hatibandha, and Kaliganj police stations, as well as members of the army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), were later deployed to regain control."

The OC also alleged many of the attackers were known to him and had ties to the local unit of the BNP and its affiliated organisations.

However, Patgram Upazila BNP Secretary Waliur Rahman Sohel denied the accusations.

"I was not present at the station. None of our party activists were involved in the attack. The two detainees are not affiliated with the BNP," he said.

"A particular political group is trying to falsely implicate the BNP to mislead the public," he added.

Earlier that evening, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Uttam Kumar Das apprehended Belal and Sohel while they were allegedly extorting money from transport workers at Sororbazar area on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway, near Patgram town.

Both men received one-month prison sentences on the spot by UNO Uttam, executive magistrate of the mobile court.

Meanwhile, Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (north) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), wrote on his verified Facebook account around 1:00am today, "BNP leaders and activists have long been collecting extortion money from transport operators in Patgram. Two of their members were caught red-handed and convicted. In response, they attacked the police station, vandalised property, and assaulted police personnel to snatch them away."

Later today, stone quarries leaseholders held a press conference in Patgram town under the banner of "Stone Mahal Leaseholders", demanding action against the OC and the UNO.

Mahmudul Hossain, joint secretary of Patgram Upazila Jubo Dal, read out a written statement claiming no extortion had taken place.

Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner HM Raqib Haider said, "The accused were directly involved in illegal toll collection. The mobile court sentenced them in accordance with the law."

He added that "a coordinated group was illegally collecting tolls from transportation vehicles."

Lalmonirhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Torikul Islam said, "I am currently at the scene. The DIG from Rangpur and the Lalmonirhat district commissioner are also present and monitoring the situation. More updates will follow."

Police have said preparations are underway to file a case regarding the attack.