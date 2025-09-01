‘Mob culture won’t affect election-time law and order’

CEC tells US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin today said that the Election Commission (EC) is not willing to take any blame regarding election preparations. The EC is preparing in line with the government's decision on how it wants the election to be held.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters at his office in EC headquarters.

Earlier, the CEC held a meeting with a delegation led by the US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson this afternoon.

CEC Nasir Uddin said, "She [Jacobson] just came over to understand the situation better. She wanted to know what preparations we have made. I informed her about our preparations, as we have spoken of holding elections in February."

He added, "So that no blame is placed on the Election Commission -- such as lack of preparation -- we will ensure full preparation so that no controversy arises over the election."

The CEC expressed hope that political parties would reach a consensus before the election. He said, "My belief is that the political parties will put the country's interests above everything else. They work for the sake of the country, they act keeping the nation in mind, and ultimately you will see that they will arrive at a position."

Nasir Uddin said he does not believe that the current "mob culture" will affect the law and order situation during the election.

"The US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires asked about mob culture. I told her there is still time before the election. Those who create mobs disappear from the scene during elections. You won't find them then. Even Dhaka city becomes empty during polls. They won't be around," he said.

The CEC also advised against paying attention to rumours.

He said, "She [Chargé d'Affaires] indirectly mentioned rumors and conspiracy theories. I told her this is a country of rumours. I advised her not to pay heed to them."

The US embassy delegation was also briefed on electoral law reforms, the overall progress including voting rights for expatriate Bangladeshis through postal ballots, and other matters.

Highlighting the government's role in conducting the polls, the CEC said, "Ninety-five percent of election duties are carried out by government officials and only 5 percent by the Election Commission. If those 95 percent work to influence results in their own favour, that is one scenario. But if they work sincerely for the people, that is another. In the past, this system was misused, and she acknowledged that. I explained that it is impossible to hold elections without the government's support -- we need law enforcement, budgetary allocation, and their cooperation. The difference now is that the government manpower is not being used to manipulate results, because the head of the government does not belong to any party."

The CEC said, "In the meeting with the US Embassy, the issue of black money came up. We cannot completely stop it. I informed them that we already met with the consensus commission on this. I am hopeful that we will fight to the very end with all our strength. Together with the people of this country, we will try our best to hold a fair election."

He added, "We will make arrangements for expatriate Bangladeshis to vote. I will go to Canada to learn about the pros and cons there. Those who are engaged in election duty cannot vote. This time, we will make arrangements for them too. I mentioned that we are considering postal ballots with IT support in this regard."