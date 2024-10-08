MJF concerned over lack of security for girls

Citing the recent alleged rape of a class seven student in Khagrachhari by a teacher, Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed deep concern over the lack of security and safety for girls in educational institutions.

In a statement to the media yesterday, MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam said girls are vulnerable to sexual harassment and abuse in schools, and the authorities have not taken adequate measures to protect them.

"Such incidents are reported regularly, and perpetrators are rarely brought to justice. Fearing reprisals, girls suffer in silence as there is no safe space for them to express their torment," the statement read.

According to news published across various newspapers, the teacher was earlier accused of attempting to rape a 10th-grade student and was jailed for the crime.

After his release, he was reassigned to the same school despite protests from residents. He had previously been accused of the same crime in Kushtia in 2018 during his prior employment.

MJF questioned the reasoning behind hiring a teacher with a history of sexual misconduct at a girls' school and why, instead of being dismissed, he was reinstated.

"The ongoing investigation must look into these factors," the statement said.

Shaheen Anam also condemned the mob's actions in beating the accused teacher to death, saying that he should have been tried according to the law.

She called for a review of the recruitment process for male teachers in girls' schools and the mandatory implementation of a system of referral checks.

Additionally, she demanded the enforcement of the High Court directive on sexual harassment in all educational institutions and called for the enactment of a law to prevent sexual harassment, making it a crime punishable by law.