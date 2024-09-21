MJF concerned over CHT violence, calls for immediate action

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed deep concern over the recent widespread violence and casualties in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region.

In a statement released today, the rights group highlighted reports from national media, citing that at least four people have been killed and over 50 injured in clashes in Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

The violence has also caused extensive damage, including the vandalism of shops, religious sites, vehicles, and attacks on indigenous communities.

In the statement, MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam strongly condemned the violence, saying, "Such clashes and violence in the CHT region are completely unacceptable and barbaric. We are extremely concerned about the casualties. We demand a safe environment for all citizens, including the indigenous population living in the region."

Shaheen Anam urged public to avoid taking the law into their own hands and to refrain from further destructive actions.

She also called on the government to conduct thorough and transparent investigations into each incident, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.