Mithu, Julhas elected OCAB president, general secretary

German news agency DPA's Nazrul Islam Mithu and Julhas Alam, Bureau Chief of Associated Press (AP), have been elected president and general secretary of the Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh (OCAB), a platform of Dhaka-based journalists working for foreign media.

The committee was formed after the election which was held following the organization's general meeting at the National Press Club today. The general meeting was chaired by the convener of the organization Qadir Kallol.

The election was conducted by senior journalists Shahjahan Sardar and Qadir Kallol, said a press release.

Shafiqul Alam of AFP was elected vice-president while Naeem-ul-Karim of Xinhua and Pulak Ghatak of Benar News were elected as joint-secretary and treasurer, respectively of the organisation.

Besides, senior members of the organization Harun Habib, Farid Hossain, Rafiqur Rahman, Parveen F Chowdhury, Mir Sabbir, and Kamran Reza Chowdhury were elected as executive members of the new committee.

Some amendment proposals of the organization's constitution and other organizational proposals were accepted unanimously in the general meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, the OCAB members adopted a condolence motion on the deaths of some members of the organisation and one minute silence was observed for the peace of their departed souls.