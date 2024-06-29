Mithachhara on deathbed

Excavated 4 years back, siltation and encroachment fill up canal again

Due to siltation and encroachment, the canal has turned into a drain in many places, while agricultural lands on its banks lie barren due to a lack of water for irrigation. Photo: Star

The Bangladesh Water Development Board excavated a six-kilometre stretch of Mithachhara canal in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila in 2019 at a cost of Tk 49.96 lakh.

However, within just four years, the canal has been filled up with silt, hindering its flow of water and triggering waterlogging in adjacent areas.

The seven-kilometre-long canal, which flows through the upazila and Chittagong University's hilly areas to join Boalia canal to fall into the Halda river, was vibrant around 30 years back, with local farmers largely dependent on it for irrigation.

Rampant encroachment, including by two brick kilns in Dewannagar area, alongside siltation, left it shrunk and gradually dying between 1995 and 2010.

After the excavation, the canal briefly returned to its former glory around 2020, before siltation began filling it up once again, said farmers.

Officials of the BWDB admitted that the waterbody has been filled up by silt from upstream again after excavation.

Visiting the areas along the canal recently, this correspondent observed that the canal has turned into a drain in many places, while agricultural lands on its banks lie barren due to a lack of water for irrigation.

"Siltation has hindered the canal's flow, leading to a shortage of water for irrigation, so we are unable to cultivate crops on our lands," said Ramjan Ali Sayem, a farmer from Uttara Housing area.

Abul Kalam, a resident of Dewannagar area, said, "Even a little rain triggers waterlogging as the canal cannot drain away rainwater."

Monjurul Alam Chowdhury, administrator of Hathazari municipality, said he has urged a high official of BWDB to re-excavate the canal and free it from occupiers.

Some structures including a culvert built by grabbers on the canal were demolished in 2023, he added.

Contacted, Mohammed Sohag Talukder, sub-divisional engineer of BWDB (Hathazari sub-division), said the canal was filled up by siltation due to natural causes.

"At present, there is no fund for re-excavating the canal. However, we are trying to get allocation for it as the canal is important for local agriculture and drainage in the area," he said.