Missing schoolgirl’s body recovered

Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from the Kaliganga River in Kusherchar area of Manikganj Sadar upazila yesterday, two days after she had gone missing.

The deceased was identified as Samia Islam, 14, daughter of Saiful Islam of Chandina village of Cumilla district.

According to police and family sources, Samia, a ninth-grader, remained missing since she left home on Saturday afternoon for tuition. A general diary has been filed with Sadar Police Station.

"The body has been sent to Manikganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy. We are investigating the matter," said Officer-in-Charge of the station Md Habil Hossain.

