Missing Netrokona bKash employee found dead after two days

Police have recovered the body of a bKash employee, two days after he went missing in Netrokona.

The victim, Mohammad Rajon Mia, 22, son of Rafiqul Islam from Paschim Nagora in Sadar upazila, had been working as a sales officer at bKash Limited in Netrokona for the past two years.

Kazi Shahnewaz, officer-in-charge of Netrokona Sadar Model Police Station, said Rajon was last seen around 3:00pm on August 10, conducting transactions in Dukhia Bazar of Amtola union. That day, he left the office with Tk 12.50 lakh and still had over Tk 5 lakh after making distributions.

After that, his phone was found switched off. His family filed a general diary with police that night.

Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, inspector of Atpara Police Station, said locals found Rajon's body floating in the Mogra river at Ghagra village of Shormoshia union this evening. Police later confirmed his identity and sent the body to Netrokona Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

OC Shahnewaz said Rajon may have been killed for the money.