Missing girl found dead in canal, 2 held

A girl was found dead in a canal in Barguna yesterday, two days after the 12-year-old went missing.

Meanwhile, police arrested two people -- Hriday Khan, 20, and his accomplice Zahidul, 19 -- in connection with the incident.

The deceased -- Tanjila Begum, daughter of Tofazzel Hossain Khan from Puzakhola in Amtali upazila -- was a sixth-grader at Islampur Hasania Dakhil Madrasa, said police.

Amtali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Amir Hossain Serniabad said criminals suffocated her to death and left the body in the waterbody.

Police and locals said Tanjila had been missing since Monday morning. The next day, her father Tofazzel Hossain filed a GD with the police station.

The victim's father alleged, "Hridoy kidnapped my daughter, and demanded Tk 15 lakh from me. When I refused to pay the money, they killed my daughter."

Police are investigating the incident.