Missing crew’s body recovered in Sitakunda

Police yesterday recovered the body of a crew of a ship that sank in the Bay of Bengal near Hatiya of Noakhali on Friday due to rough weather triggered by Cyclone Midhili.

The body of Emdadul Haque, 22, was found at a beach at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram's Sitakunda around 4:00am.

Emdadul was a crew member of MV Nabil-2, a stone-carrying lighter vessel, according to sources.

Inspector Nasir Uddin, in-charge of Kumira River Police Outpost, said, "Locals spotted the body near the beach at a shipbreaking yard in Sitakunda and informed police."

"Emdadul and 10 others went overboard in deep sea near Hatiya following the impact of Cyclone Midhili on Friday afternoon. His colleagues managed to save their lives but he drowned due to heavy current. His brother identified his body," he added.