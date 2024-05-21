‘Missing’ AL MP: Indian agencies looking for reliable info

Not much headway has been made in tracing the missing Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, said officials of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata yesterday.

"The Indian intelligence agencies said they were getting bits and pieces of information about the possible locations of the lawmaker but said that the information could not be confirmed," an official of the deputy high commission told our New Delhi correspondent.

Quoting the agencies, the official said Azim's phone, which has an Indian SIM, has not connected to the network since May 17.

The MP of Jhenaidah-4 (Kaliganj upazila) went to India for medical treatment on May 12, Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, daughter of Azim told The Daily Star.

THE GD

On May 18, one Gopal Biswas filed a general diary (GD) with the Baranagar Police Station in North Kolkata, regarding the three-time lawmaker going missing.

In the GD, Biswas said Azim was his family friend of over 20 years and that he went to his Kolkata home around 7:00pm on May 12. The next day, he left his home at 1:41pm saying he was going to visit a doctor and that he would return in the evening.

Biswas said Azim got on a taxi in front of the Calcutta Public School at Bidhanpark.

However, he did not return in the evening. Instead, Biswas received a text from Azim's phone saying he was going to New Delhi and would call him when he reached there.

According to the GD, in the text, Biswas was told that he did not need to call him.

On May 15, Biswas got another text from Azim's phone saying he had reached New Delhi and was with VIPs. The text again mentioned there was no need to call him.

The same text was forwarded to his personal assistant, the GD read.

The GD said a call was made to the personal assistant on May 16 from Azim's phone, but it was not answered.

When his personal assistant called back, he could not reach Azim's phone, read the GD.

On May 17, Azim's daughter, Mumtarin, called Biswas, saying that she could not get in touch with her father.

Since then, Azim has been unreachable, the GD read.

THE CASES

According to the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission before the 2023 election, 21 cases were filed against Azim between 2000 and 2008, but he was cleared in all 21 cases.

Of the 21 cases, 17 were filed with Kaliganj Police Station, while two were filed with Kotchandpur Police Station in Jhenaidah. Two more cases were filed with Damurhuda Police Station in Chuadanga.

In three cases, Azim, also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, was accused of murder. Ten other cases were filed under the Explosive Substances Act, while three other cases were filed under the Special Powers Act. Five cases were filed under different sections of the Penal Code.

The lawmaker was acquitted in the verdicts of 14 cases. The courts discharged him in three other cases.

The investigators submitted final reports in four cases in which he was accused.

Azim was elected MP with the AL ticket in 2014, 2018, and 2024.