‘Misinformation rises 30% in first half of 2025’

Says Rumour Scanner report

Misinformation in Bangladesh's digital and political spheres rose by around 30 percent in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to a report by fact-checking organisation Rumour Scanner.

The organisation identified 1,795 instances of false or misleading information. Of these, 1,125 were entirely fabricated or false, while the remainder were classified as misleading.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus was the most targeted individual during this surge. In the first half of 2025, 112 pieces of disinformation were directed at him, with 88 percent portraying him negatively.

Following a regular meeting of the Advisory Council on May 22, where Prof Yunus expressed thoughts on stepping down due to obstacles to the government's initiatives, Rumour Scanner recorded a spike in misinformation related to the matter. Between May 22 and 25, the organisation fact-checked at least 16 false claims about the attempted resignation, making it the most misinformation-heavy event of the year so far.

The interim government was the subject of 69 false claims, over 90 percent of which carried a hostile tone. Additionally, 68 pieces of misinformation targeted 12 advisers and Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul was mentioned in 14 false claims, while Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud were each named in 11.

Facebook remained the largest source of misinformation, with 1,661 false claims detected between January and June -- an average of more than nine per day. In the second quarter alone, misinformation on the platform rose by 22 percent. YouTube followed, with 311 instances recorded and a 51 percent rise towards the end of the six-month period.

Misinformation also spread via domestic media outlets. Rumour Scanner fact-checked 90 claims from Bangladeshi media, uncovering false statements, doctored images and misleading videos.

During the same period, 38 pieces of false information about 25 incidents in Bangladesh were shared by 31 Indian news outlets.

Aaj Tak Bangla topped the list with nine confirmed cases.

Communal misinformation remained a concern, though false claims originating in India declined. There were 78 such cases in the first quarter of 2025, dropping by around 64 percent in the second quarter.

In total, 106 instances were recorded, with 63 traced to Indian-linked social media accounts and pages.

Despite a government ban on its activities in May, the Awami League was the most mentioned political party in disinformation during the first half of 2025, with 241 cases.

Of these, 59 directly named the party, and 86 percent were favourable. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina appeared in 85 cases, 80 percent of which portrayed her positively.

In contrast, misinformation about the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami was largely negative. The BNP was the second-most targeted party with 183 cases, 47 of which directly named the party. Of these, 94 percent were negative. Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir appeared in 24 cases, 88 percent of which were unfavourable. Tarique Rahman was mentioned in 21 cases, just over half of which were positive.

Jamaat was the subject of 142 disinformation cases, including 55 directly involving the party, of which 93 percent were negative. Party Ameer Shafiqur Rahman was the most targeted figure, appearing in 22 cases, 91 percent of which portrayed him unfavourably.

The report also found 114 instances of disinformation targeting Bangladesh's armed forces and police -- a 78 percent increase from the same period last year. Of these, 74 involved the Bangladesh Army, including 25 that directly named Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman.