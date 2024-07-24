Miscreants will be arrested, no matter where they are: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was distributing financial assistance to the families of three policemen killed in recent attacks by miscreants. The programme was held at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on July 24, 2024. Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun today said that the miscreants will be brought to book, no matter where they are.

The police chief said this while distributing financial assistance to the families of three policemen killed in recent attacks by miscreants.

The deceased are Md Masud Parvez, inspector of Narayanganj police, Md Muktadir, an assistant sub-inspector of Tourist Police, and Md Gias Uddin, a nayek of DMP protection unit.

The program was held at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in the morning.

The IGP said the slain the patriotic policemen were slain while providing security to the people.

The police chief said, "Is it a crime of the police to provide security to the people of the country? … The morale of the brave members of Bangladesh Police remains intact. They are committed to the security of the country and its people."

Expressing deep sympathy to the families of the slain policemen, the IGP said, "You have lost your loved ones. This damage is irreparable. All members of the Bangladesh Police are with you. You will find us by your side in any need."