Wed Jul 24, 2024 08:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 08:04 PM

Miscreants will be arrested, no matter where they are: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was distributing financial assistance to the families of three policemen killed in recent attacks by miscreants. The programme was held at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on July 24, 2024. Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun today said that the miscreants will be brought to book, no matter where they are.

The police chief said this while distributing financial assistance to the families of three policemen killed in recent attacks by miscreants.

The deceased are Md Masud Parvez, inspector of Narayanganj police, Md Muktadir, an assistant sub-inspector of Tourist Police, and Md Gias Uddin, a nayek of DMP protection unit.

The program was held at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in the morning.

The IGP said the slain the patriotic policemen were slain while providing security to the people.

The police chief said, "Is it a crime of the police to provide security to the people of the country? … The morale of the brave members of Bangladesh Police remains intact. They are committed to the security of the country and its people."

Expressing deep sympathy to the families of the slain policemen, the IGP said, "You have lost your loved ones. This damage is irreparable. All members of the Bangladesh Police are with you. You will find us by your side in any need."

শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল
শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল

এ সময় তিনি পুরো ঘটনা ও হত্যাকাণ্ডের আন্তর্জাতিক তদন্তের দাবি জানান।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
২৮ জুলাই থেকে ১ আগস্ট পর্যন্ত এইচএসসি ও সমমান পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
