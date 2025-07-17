Miscreants unsuccessfully attempt to free accused from Gopalganj district jail

Miscreants attacked the Gopalganj District Jail around 3:30pm today.

The matter was confirmed by Gopalganj Jail Superintendent Tania Zaman.

"They broke through the main gate and attempted to take an accused, but the attempt was unsuccessful," the superintendent said.

"The attackers set fire to three motorcycles and a pickup truck outside the main gate of the jail," Zaman said, adding that 19 prison guards, including herself, were injured in the incident.