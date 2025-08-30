Mirzarchar in Narsingdi: 6 years on, flood shelter remains incomplete

The long-awaited shelter centre for river erosion and flood-affected residents in the char areas of Narsingdi's Mirzarchar under Raipura upazila remains incomplete, six years after the work began.

Construction of the Tk 3.5 crore building started in 2019 under the "Flood Shelter Construction Project." It was intended to serve as additional classrooms for Mirzarchar High School and provide shelter for flood victims during natural disasters.

But despite the passage of time, the project remains unfinished.

An on-site visit shows the doorless, windowless structure standing abandoned next to the Mirzarchar High School ground.

"We have tried to find the contractor several times, but he is nowhere to be found. If the work were completed, it would have been a great help to us. Now, it has become a safe haven for drug addicts," said Abdullah Al Mamun, 36, a local resident.

Kabir Hossain, union parishad member of Mirzarchar, said, "Although work started in 2019, it still remains incomplete. If finished, people could take shelter here, and livestock could also be saved."

Md Billal Hossain, headteacher at Mirzarchar High School, said, "Although the roof and walls have been built up to the third floor, many works are still pending. Once completed, the building will be extremely useful for classroom activities as well as for people during disasters."

Md Minhaj Khan, owner of the contracting firm Mamun Enterprise, said, "Since construction workers came from outside the area, local disputes caused problems in continuing the work. However, efforts will be made to complete it very soon."

"The project began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed by 2021. But despite repeated communications, the contractor did not respond. After sending written letters, they assured us that the work would be finished soon," said Jahangir Alam, upazila project implementation officer.

Contacted, Raipura UNO Md Masud Rana said the contractor has been instructed to finish the remaining work as soon as possible.