Mirza Abdul Momen no more

Bangladesh
OUR CORRESPONDENT, Tangail
Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 01:05 AM

Prof Mirza Abdul Momen, former president of Tangail Press Club, died at Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital in Tangail yesterday. He was 83.

Momen, also former correspondent of the Bangladesh Observer and former chairman of the economics department at Government Saadat College in Karatia, left behind a son and a daughter to mourn his death.

He was buried at the central graveyard in Tangail after a namaz-e-janaza on the Shibnath High School premises in the town after the Asr prayers.

Tangail Press Club President Jafar Ahmed and Secretary Nasir Uddin expressed their deep shock at the death.

