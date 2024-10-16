Mirpur-10 metro station reopens after two months

The Mirpur-10 metro rail station resumed operations yesterday, almost three months after it was damaged in July.

Road Transport and Bridges Adviser M Fouzul Kabir Khan announced that the Mirpur-10 metro rail station was reopened after repairing it at a cost of Tk 1.25 crore.

"Today [yesterday] we reopened the Mirpur-10 metro station after two months and 17 days. Tk 1.25 crore has been spent to repair the Mirpur-10 metro rail station. Some damaged equipment was replaced here by unused ones from the other two stations," he said.

However, once the equipment for the other two stations is delivered, the total cost for repairing the Kazipara and Mirpur-10 metro rail stations is expected to reach approximately Tk 18.86 crore, he said.

Some unused equipment has been brought from other stations and installed here.

The adviser said this while exchanging greetings with metro rail passengers and journalists at Mirpur-10 metro rail station in the capital on the occasion of reopening the station.

On July 19, miscreants went on a rampage at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations amid the student movement for quota reform, which later turned into a student-people uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The Kazipara metro rail station was reopened on September 20.

The adviser said they will not seek money from the government for the repair works as the cost of Tk 18.86 crore will be spent from the fund of the Mass Rapid Transit Company.

Replying to a question, the adviser said no students vandalised the two metro rail stations; rather, miscreants did it.

"There are some CCTV footages of it. None of the students did these, but other people who are miscreants did it. We have given that CCTV footage to the Inspector General of Police. They (police) are taking action," he said.