Mirpur-10 metro station to reopen tomorrow

The Mirpur-10 metro rail station is set to resume operations from tomorrow, almost three months after it was vandalised and consequently shut down in July.

Mohammad Abdur Rouf, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, revealed the information in a press conference at the DMTCL office today.

Unidentified individuals went on a rampage at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations on July 19, amid the student movement for quota reform, which later turned into a people's uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Metro rail operations remained suspended for over a month afterwards.

The then Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had said that reopening the metro stations would not be possible even in one year.

Although metro rail operations resumed on August 25, the two stations remained closed. The authority reopened Kazipara station on September 20.