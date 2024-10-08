Mirpur-10 metro station likely to reopen by mid-October

Vandals damaged a ticket vending machine and furniture in a room of the Mirpur-10 metro rail station on July 19. Photo: DMTCL

The Mirpur-10 metro rail station is likely to resume operations by mid-October, around three months after it was vandalised and subsequently closed in July, officials said.

The authorities are going to carry out a test about the preparedness of the station within this week, they said.

Most of the damaged equipment have already been replaced with equipment from two other relatively less-used stations and from the metro rail training institute.

"We have a plan to reopen Mirpur-10 station by mid-October. We are trying to reopen the station as soon as possible," Mohammad Abdur Rouf, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, told The Daily Star today.

He said they will test the preparedness of the station soon and inform the adviser of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges about the outcome to take a final decision about resumption of the station.

Unidentified individuals went on a rampage at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations on July 19, amid the student movement for quota reform, which later turned into a people's uprising toppling the Sheikh Hasina led government. Metro rail operations remained suspended for over a month afterwards.

The then Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had said that reopening the metro stations would not be possible even in one year.

Although metro rail operations resumed on August 25, the two stations remained closed. The authority reopened Kazipara station on September 20.

A DMTCL official said they have brought some equipment from Bijoy Sarani and Uttara South stations to replace the damaged equipment.

Some of the equipment was also brought from the training institute of DMTCL, he said, wishing anonymity.

Two DMTCL officials said the road transport and bridges adviser directed them to reopen the stations as soon as possible.

All the equipment that was damaged was imported from abroad and replacing them with new units from abroad once again would be a long and time-consuming process.

So, they replaced the damaged equipment with those from relatively less-used stations, they said.

They used local glasses to repair the office windows in the station instead of imported glasses to save time, they added.

The authority will later take decisions over whether they will procure new equipment from abroad to be reinstalled in the less-used stations, they said.

The first metro rail line from Uttara to Kamalapur, formally known as Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6, is being implemented under a Tk 33,472-crore project.

The Uttara-Agargaon section was open to public in December 2022 and the Agargaon-Motijheel section opened in November last year.

Construction of the Motijheel-Kamalapur section is going on and is supposed to start operation by June next year.

Currently more than 3 lakh people used the popular service daily, according to DMTCL.