Miranzilla Harijan Colony: SC extends status quo on eviction

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday extended its order that on Wednesday directed Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to maintain status quo on eviction proceedings at Miranzilla Harijan Colony in Dhaka's Bangshal area till further order.

The apex court also asked the High Court to dispose of the writ petition that was filed challenging the eviction move at the colony in two months.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the DSCC that sought a stay on an HC order.

Following the SC order, the authorities cannot conduct any eviction at Miranzilla Harijan Colony.

On June 13, the HC issued one-month status quo on the eviction proceedings in the colony and ordered the DSCC to arrange accommodation for the affected residents.

Following yesterday's SC order, the authorities cannot conduct any eviction at Miranzilla Harijan Colony, Barrister Manoj Kumar Bhowmik, one of the writ petitioners, told The Daily Star.

Barrister Sara Hossain and Barrister Aneek R Haque appeared for the writ petitioners while Advocate Murad Reza argued for the DSCC during the hearing yesterday.