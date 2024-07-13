Miranzilla Colony: Protect harijans, stop eviction

Hindu Parishad urges PM

Demanding the protection of minorities and protesting the attack on Miranzilla Harijan colony, Bangladesh Hindu Parishad held a protest rally in Dhaka yesterday.

The programme took place in front of the capital's Jatiya Press Club around 11:00am, where speakers strongly condemned the attack carried out by a local councillor on the harijan community, situated in the city's Bangshal, on July 10.

They also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resolve the issue surrounding their eviction.

Sajan Kumar Mishra, spokesperson of the organisation, said, "There is a place for Rohingyas in this country. But it is a matter of regret that people of the harijan community, who have worked to keep this city clean for 400 years, are being evicted."

This is very unfortunate in the independent Bangladesh, he said.

Advocate Sumon Kumar Roy, general secretary of Hindu Parishad, said, "No one has been arrested yet for carrying out such a heinous attack on the harijan community in broad daylight. On the contrary, cases have been filed against the harijans." He alleged that the Hindu communities are deprived of justice now.

"Their value increases only when elections come. The Hindu community is now aware of politics and their rights; they can no longer be used as a vote bank in the coming days," he said, adding that they will give a befitting reply to these injustices by exercising their franchise in the future.

Dipankar Sikder Dipu, president of the organisation, drew the attention of the prime minister to enact a minority protection law immediately to resolve the issue.