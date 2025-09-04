Minority candidates scarce in Jucsu polls

While Jahangirnagar University is preparing to hold the first Jucsu election in 33 years, the polls have failed to draw much participation from minority communities.

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union election, last held in 1992, is scheduled for September 11 with 11,919 registered voters.

A total of 179 candidates is contesting 25 posts, but only 26 are from minority backgrounds. Among them, eight are from indigenous communities, 13 from the Hindu community, three from the Buddhist community, and two from Christian backgrounds. Most of them are running from a single panel.

Seven indigenous candidates are contesting from "Sompritir Oikkyo", a panel backed by a faction of Chhatra Union, Biplobi Chhatra Maitri, the Indigenous Students' Association, and several cultural groups. This panel has also fielded six Hindu, three Buddhist, and two Christian candidates. Eight panels have announced candidates for the polls.

Minority candidates and student leaders say the lack of participation is mainly due to cyberbullying, ethnic and religious hatred spread through social media, and family restrictions.

According to the Indigenous Students' Association, around 150 Chakma, Tripura, Garo, Santal, Tanchangya, Marma, and Hajong students study at JU.

The Sanatan Students' Association said over a thousand Hindu students are enrolled. There are also Buddhist and Christian students. However, their representation in the Jucsu election remains low.

Sukanta Barman, contesting for the post of education and research secretary, said, "A major reason for low indigenous participation is cyberbullying and the spread of ethnic hatred."

Igimi Chakma, candidate for drama secretary and president of the Indigenous Students' Association, said she faced cyberbullying during the attacks in the Hill Tracts last year.

"I had to delete my Facebook account, as fake pages regularly targeted and abused us," she said. "In such an environment, how can students from minority communities feel encouraged to contest the election?"

She urged Jucsu to be a democratic and inclusive body and called for a cultural platform for indigenous students, promotion of their languages and traditions, and official holidays for major festivals.

Simanto Bardan, a candidate for transport and communication secretary, said minority students are often harassed online whenever they raise their demands. "They are immediately tagged and labelled whenever they speak up," he added.

Doli Rani Roy, a mass communication and journalism student and sports secretary candidate at Pritilata Hall Students' Council, stressed the need for an environment that is safe for women and minority students.

"Every student should be able to raise demands regardless of religion, ethnicity, or politics. Whoever gets elected needs to ensure this," she said.

Rezwana Karim Snigdha, associate professor of anthropology at the university, said, "Not only in Jucsu elections, but also in leadership positions of cultural and social organisations on campus, we never see indigenous or minority students."

"The reason is that we have failed to build their political agency. The power structure excludes them, and that exclusion is clearly reflected in the Jucsu election," she added.