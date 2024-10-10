Ministry of Religious Affairs opens control room for Durga Puja

The Religious Affairs Ministry has opened a control room on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja 2024.

The control room became operational today and will remain active until October 14, according to a media release from the ministry.

The ministry has encouraged the public to report any untoward incidents during the Puja celebration by contacting the control room via mobile at 01766843809.

Besides, information can be shared in person at room 1424, located on the 13th floor of Building-6 in the Secretariat.

A senior assistant secretary has been assigned to supervise the control room's operations, the release stated.

The ministry had issued a formal notice on the matter yesterday.