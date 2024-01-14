Ministers have no deputies

State ministers have no ministers above them either

In a departure from her previous cabinets, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chose not to appoint state ministers in ministries where there are full ministers and full ministers in ministries where there are state ministers this time.

The only exception is Nasrul Hamid, who was the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources in the previous cabinet. In the new cabinet, he is the state minister for power division, with Hasina assuming the responsibility of the entire ministry.

Save for Hamid, the other 10 state ministers have the full responsibility of their respective ministries, The Daily Star has learnt from people informed with the proceedings. There are 39 ministries in total.

Internal feuds between ministers and state ministers in the last cabinet might have prompted Hasina to form her fifth cabinet in such a manner, they said.

For instance, in her previous term, the ministry of health and family welfare had Zahid Maleque as the minister and Murad Hasan as the state minister.

Owing to a rift between the two, Hasan was shifted to the ministry of information and broadcasting, where he served as the state minister of information.

Apart from this, the ministry of local government, rural development and cooperatives and the ministry of posts, telecommunications and information technology had to issue separate notifications to distribute the responsibilities of the state ministers and the ministers.

Another deviation in Hasina's fifth cabinet is the exclusion of several ministers and state ministers who performed well in her last term.

Take the cases of Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, who served as the land minister in the last cabinet, and Abdur Razzaque, who served as the agriculture minister.

"Chowdhury has made a stagnant ministry like land dynamic -- his integrity in ministry-related works is almost unquestionable," said a former secretary of the land ministry on the condition of anonymity.

He served in Hasina's last two cabinets, so maybe she felt giving others a shot.

"Awami League is a big party. The prime minister has to look at everything," said the former bureaucrat, adding that Hasina might give him a more important post later on.

A top agronomist who works closely with the agriculture ministry said the country's agriculture sector is at a new juncture now and Razzaque had a role in it.

The mechanisation of agriculture, coming up with new seed varieties and bringing the farmers on board with these developments require a competent coordinator of multidisciplinary work.

"In this case, Razzaque worked efficiently. I was a bit surprised by his exclusion from the new cabinet," he added.

The non-promotion of some state ministers into full ministers was another departure from the previous cabinets.

The only exception is Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, who was promoted to post of education minister. In the last cabinet, he was the deputy education minister.

Many in the party and the government believe that those who were left out might be brought on board later as this is the smallest cabinet in Hasina's five terms in power.

However, a former cabinet secretary who has worked with Hasina for a long time ruled out the possibility.

"She is very conservative when it comes to reshuffling the cabinet. She used to receive complaints about many ministers and state ministers -- she would get annoyed but she did not drop those individuals."