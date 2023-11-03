Minimum wage for RMG workers likely to be fixed Nov 7

Says state minister after talks with union leaders amid protests for better wage

Garment workers stage demonstrations blocking a road in the capital’s Mirpur-11 yesterday demanding their minimum monthly wages be fixed at Tk 23,000 and punishment of those who attacked their recent demos. Police fired tear gas and sound grenades to break up the protesters. Photo: Rashed Shumon

The garment factory workers' minimum wage might be settled on November 7 when the stakeholders will sit for a meeting, said Begum Monnujan Sufian, state minister for labour and employment.

A monthly salary of Tk 10,400, as proposed by the owners, is illogical, she said yesterday.

The government is working to negotiate a salary that will be acceptable to all, and the labour ministry will soon make a proposal to the wage board, she told reporters after a meeting with leaders from 18 unions 64 federations in the capital's Srama Bhaban.

The workers' proposal for a monthly salary of Tk 20,393 has been rejected by the owners.

In another development, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) yesterday asked owners to reopen the near-300 factories that have been shuttered amid workers' unrest in Mirpur, Gazipur, Savar and Ashulia.

At yesterday's briefing, Monnujan said the workers demanded ration cards for some daily essentials, adding that the matter is in government's consideration.

Monnujan said she and the prime minister recently discussed how a ration card can be launched for garment factory workers.

Amirul Haque Amin, president of IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC), a global trade union, who was present at Monnujan's press briefing, said the basic salary should be 65 percent of the total amount.

In the current wage structure, basic salary is 51 percent of the gross, which starts at Tk 8,000 a month, he said, adding that the annual increment should be raised to 10 percent of the basic from the current 5 percent because the cost of living increases.

Amin also proposed reducing the number of grades of the garment workers to five from seven to minimise discrimination in promotion.

The issue of wage will hopefully be settled at the wage board's next meeting on November 7, said the state minister.

Towhidur Rahman, president at Bangladesh Apparel Workers Federation said any delay in fixing the minimum salary will only deteriorate the sector.

He demanded compensation for the deceased workers and withdrawal of police cases against the workers.

Meanwhile, after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday, BGMEA in a letter yesterday instructed the factory owners to open the garment factories from Saturday and if necessary, to take assistance from the law enforcing agencies.