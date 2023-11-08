Minimum Wage In Rmg Sector: Workers reject Tk 12,500 salary set by board

Threaten to resume agitation

The government has set the minimum wage for garment workers to Tk 12,500, a little over half of what many workers had been demonstrating for 12 straight days.

Union leaders have rejected the new minimum wage put forth by the wage board that accepted the proposal of factory owners' representative Siddiqur Rahman.

Union leaders yesterday threatened to go for tough demonstrations.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian announced the new minimum wage hike from Tk 8,000 at a press briefing held in her secretariat office.

Before the announcement, members of the Minimum Wage Board, formed on April 9, held its sixth meeting during which union leaders chanted slogans demanding the minimum wage be set between Tk 23,000 and Tk 25,000.

Demanding Tk 25,000 minimum pay, Montu Ghosh, president of Garment Sramik Trade Union Kendra, said they reject the minimum salary. He said the measly amount was not enough to lead a good life and inflation and high prices of essentials have made things worse.

Ghosh along with other union leaders of the Mojuri Briddhite Garment Sramik Andolon, a platform of workers' unions, called for a rally on Friday to protest against the new wage.

In a statement, the leaders said they would announce a bigger movement from that rally.

Nazma Akter, president of Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, another workers' platform, said if the value of the dollar is considered, the new minimum wage is a little more than the Tk 8,000 fixed in 2018.

If the workers' unrest continues, the responsibility will lie with the government, and workers' and owners' representatives in the board, Nazma said.

Towhidur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Apparel Workers' Federation, said he neither rejects nor accepts the new minimum wage and sought the prime minister's intervention in setting the new minimum wage.

He demanded ration cards, not the family cards of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, for the garment workers.

Workers' representative on the board Sirajul Islam Rony, on the sidelines of the press briefing of the minister, said the owners did not budge from their proposal of Tk 12,500. He said was seeking Tk 20,393 and even gone down to Tk 13,000 but the owners did not agree.

Owners' representative Siddiqur Rahman said family cards would be given to garment workers so that they could buy the essentials for cheap. The family cards would later be converted to ration cards, he added.

The number of grades has also been reduced to five from seven, Siddiqur Rahman said.

State Minister Sufian urged the workers to go back to work and shun violence as the new salary was fixed under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chairman of the board Liaquat Ali Mollah said the representatives of the owners and workers negotiated for a wage of around Tk 13,000 and eventually all agreed on Tk 12,500.

Of the new amount, Tk 6,700 is basic salary, Tk 3,350 is house rent, Tk 750 medical allowance, Tk 450 transport allowance, and Tk 1,250 food allowance.

The new salary will come into effect from December 1 and the workers will receive the new salary in January.

'NOT ENOUGH'

The workers have been demanding between Tk 23,000 and Tk 25,000 minimum wage, depending on which RMG workers' organisations are asked.

The new minimum wage is much less than those offered by India, Cambodia, Vietnam, China and Indonesia. Only Pakistan has a lower minimum wage.

Early last month, the Centre for Policy Dialogue, after a survey, interviews and research, estimated that the minimum wage for an RMG worker should be Tk 17,568. The new minimum wage falls short of that by almost a third.

The think-tank had delved into food and non-food expenditure patterns of 228 workers from 76 factories and even considered how many earning members an average RMG worker's family had.

The CPD had stated that the food cost for an RMG worker family was at least Tk 9,198 a month but notes that the standard food expenditure for a family of four would be Tk 16,529 and that the garment workers cut corners to make ends meet.

It said 12 percent of the workers' families do not buy milk at all, 5 percent do not buy sugar, and 5 percent do not consume fruits.

If the RMG workers were to consume food at the standard set by the CPD, they would need to be paid a minimum of Tk 17,568 a month.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the CPD, said that the declared minimum wage is one-sided. "This should not be considered as final, and there is still time to renegotiate and refix the minimum wage over the next 14 days before it is finalised by the ministry."

He urged all to take into account the workers' demand or the CPD's estimates.

This minimum wage falls significantly short of the living wage, an income level that affords a decent standard of living, according to estimates calculated by the South Asia Network for Modelling (SANEM) in January this year.

SANEM interviewed over 1,300 workers and found that the living wage would be between Tk 19,200 to Tk 26,000 depending on the areas where a worker lives.

Selim Raihan, the executive director of SANEM, said if inflation over the year is taken into account, the living wage would be higher.

"The workers' concerns are not reflected when setting the minimum wage. The balance of bargaining power is tilted towards the owners and the state supports this. Every time the minimum wage needs to be set, the same excuse about the industry losing competitiveness is put forth. Bangladesh still has the lowest minimum wage among its competitors."

Mojuri Briddhite Garment Sramik Andolon, a platform of RMG workers' bodies that had been waging a movement for a hike in the minimum wage, rejected the new minimum wage.

They want the withdrawal of the declaration and a new minimum wage that reflects their demand.

Thousands of workers had demonstrated for 12 days demanding a hike in the minimum wage. Nearly 500 factories had to be shut down following the unrest. The agitation stopped and the factories reopened following reassurances made by minister Sufian last Thursday.