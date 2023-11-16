Minimum Wage Demos: 23,000 RMG workers sued over unrest

Say union leaders

Union leaders organised a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Star

Around 23,000 garment workers have been sued in various cases filed in connection with the recent unrest over the fixation of their minimum wage, union leaders claimed yesterday.

"So far, 62 cases have been filed against about 23,000 workers in the Gazipur, Mirpur, and Savar areas," said Kutubuddin Ahmed, secretary of the IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC), which is affiliated with the IndustriALL Global Union.

More than 100 workers have already been arrested in connection with the cases, he said at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

The Daily Star could not verify the number of cases, accused, and arrestees immediately.

Addressing the press conference, IBC President Amirul Haque Amin demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the arrested workers.

He also urged factory owners to ensure treatment for the injured workers and give compensation to the families of the workers who died during the unrest.

IBC Vice President Babul Akhter threatened to lodge complaints with buyers against the factories if they prepared any blacklists of the workers who agitated and punished them.

"If the owners make any blacklists of the workers, we will also ask the buyers to blacklist them."

Hundreds of thousands of workers demonstrated in various industrial belts, demanding the increase of the minimum wage to Tk 23,000.

Recently, the minimum wage board for garment workers set the minimum salary at Tk 12,500 from Tk 8,000 now.

Union leaders have rejected the new wage.