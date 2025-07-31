Mini Zoo at Zainul Abedin Park shut down

Mymensingh's district administration and city corporation jointly conducted an eviction drive at the Mini Zoo and Children's Park in the city's Zainul Abedin Park this afternoon.

Sumana Al Mazid, acting chief executive officer of Mymensingh City Corporation, said, "The zoo was established on a 40-decimal plot of land, which was not appropriate for setting up a zoo."

She said the zoo authorities had approval to keep only deer, but had collected different kinds of animals, most of them endangered.

Despite operating for over a decade, the leaseholder failed to pay the full lease amount owed to the city corporation, Sumana said.

"Some animals were seized from the zoo in April this year after newspaper reports highlighted the critical condition of a few of them. At the time, there were 62 animals of 13 species, some critically endangered."

During today's eviction drive, four deer, a donkey, and two peacocks were rescued and sent to the Gazipur Safari Park. Officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Unit from Dhaka conducted the rescue and relocation operation. Forest department officials were also present during the drive.

Sumana said that on June 26, the lease agreement for the mini zoo and the adjoining park land was officially cancelled through a letter sent to the leaseholder. "He was instructed to remove all structures and animals within three days of receiving the letter, but he did not respond."

Despite the eviction notice, the mini zoo and children's park had continued to operate.

Meanwhile, the city corporation plans to transform the space into a "Kids Zone" with a library, play area, rides, and gardens to provide a safe recreational space for children. "We have already started the work for the Kids Zone," added the official.

Sources said former councillor and Awami League leader Mahbubur Rahman of Mymensingh City Corporation leased the park land in the name of one of his relatives in 2013 and established the zoo.

After Mahbubur was arrested in March, the zoo's supervision was hampered and the animals had been suffering from food and treatment shortages, they said.