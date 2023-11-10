Millennium Challenge Corp: Bangladesh scores poorly in evaluation

Bangladesh scored miserably in an evaluation by Millennium Challenge Corporation, a US federal foreign aid agency, which concluded that the country failed to control corruption and protect democratic rights.

The ranking, released on Tuesday, drastically harms Bangladesh's chances of receiving access to grants from the MCC's US $1.07 billion fund.

Since MCC's inception in 2004, it has provided foreign aid of over US $17 billion to 31 countries in areas including agriculture and irrigation, anti-corruption, education, energy and power, finance and enterprise development, health, land rights, transportation infrastructure, water supply, and sanitation.

Bangladesh has never been considered eligible for MCC funds.

Every year, each candidate country is assessed on 20 indicators broadly covering three areas: ruling justly, investing in people, and encouraging economic freedom.

A percentile ranking, given out of 100, shows how a country performed when compared to others belonging to the same income group. There were 62 candidate countries in the low-income group, including Bangladesh.

"Of the 80 country scorecards created by MCC, 25 countries passed the evaluation," said MCC.

Bangladesh was categorised in the zero percentile in health expenditures category. The country's second-lowest score was in controlling corruption, ranked only in the sixth percentile. Its third lowest score of 11 percent came in freedom of information.

One of the categories Bangladesh passed in is inflation.

"A country's inflation rate must be under a fixed ceiling of 15 percent," said the report, adding, "Bangladesh's rate is 6.2 percent, putting it in the 63rd percentile, while it fell to the 59th percentile in the fiscal policy category."

The minimum threshold score for political rights was 17 out of 40, and Bangladesh scored 15, meaning it failed there too. It also scored the absolute minimum when it came to civil liberties.

The country's scores in government effectiveness, regulatory quality, gender in economy, and education expenditures were all below the 20th percentile.

The Asian countries that passed the evaluation include Nepal, Bhutan, India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste and Kyrgyzstan.

Last year, Senegal, Gambia, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Zambia were selected for MCC grant.