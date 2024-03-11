Milk, eggs, meat, and fish: Essentials to be sold at affordable prices at 30 points in Dhaka

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will set up 30 points in the capital to sell milk, eggs, meat, and fish at affordable prices throughout the month of Ramadan.

Under the programme, liquid milk will be sold at Tk 80 per litre, beef at Tk 600 per kg, mutton at Tk 900 per kg, dressed broiler at Tk 250 per kg, and eggs at Tk 9.17 per piece.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said this at the conference room of the Department of Livestock Services yesterday.

The minister said the programme will be conducted from 25 places in the capital from the first to the 28th Ramadan. Besides, the products will be sold at five more points at permanent markets in the city.

The 25 sale centres are: Natun Bazar (Badda), Korail slum (Banani), Khamarbari (Farmgate), Azimpur Matrisadan (Azimpur), Gabtoli, Diabari (Uttara), Japan Garden City (Mohammadpur), Shatfoot Road (Mirpur), Khilgaon (south of the rail crossing), beside the Secretariat (Abdul Gani Road), Segun Bagicha (kitchen market), Arambagh (Motijheel), Rampura, Kalshi (Mirpur), Jatrabari (at the mouth of Maniknagar Goli), Bosila (Mohammadpur), Hazaribagh (Shikshan), Lukas (Nakhalpara), Kamrangirchar, Mirpur 10, Kalyanpur (Jhilpara), Tejgaon, Old Dhaka (Bangabazar), and Kakrail.

The five selling points at permanent markets are Mirpur Shah Ali Bazar, Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Natun Bazar (100 feet), Kamalapur Bazar, and Kazi Alauddin Road (Anandabazar).

Vans will reach each sale centre by 9:00am and selling will start from 10:00am, the minister said.

Additionally, the Department of Fisheries has taken initiatives to sell fish at eight designated spots. The spots are Bangabandhu Square at Farmgate's Khamarbari, Mirpur-1 (Eidgah Ground); Segun Bagicha Bazar; and Merul Badda Bazar under Dhaka North City Corporation; and Mughdapara (Madinabagh Bazar); Jatrabari (Dayal Bharosa Market); Motijheel (Southeast Corner of Bangladesh Bank) and Palashi intersection under Dhaka South City Corporation. The fish sale will continue from 10:00am to 3:00pm, starting from March 11, and will continue for 15 days.