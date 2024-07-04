Militants using prisons to run operations

Smuggling in phones with help of guards for communication, say police intel report

Neo JMB, the IS-inspired militant group responsible for the 2016 Holey Artisan Café attack, has been using cell phones from prisons for communication and operations, as per a recent police intelligence report.

The outfit is also increasing its funds through foreign donations and agricultural earnings.

One of the top leaders of the outfit Abu Ruham alias Kunia has been smuggling cell phones in jails with the help of some prison guards, the report added.

Then the inmates install encrypted apps like Signal, Telegram, and Wicker Me for communication.

Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, told The Daily Star that militants in jail are now under increased surveillance.

The report revealed that Neo JMB's current Ameer, Saudi expatriate and Afghan returnee Abu Bakar, maintains regular communication with jailed members in Bangladesh.

A high-ranking counterterrorism official confirmed that members provide money, SIM cards, and smart phones to inmates with help from some prison guards.

Financial support is also sent through mobile financing services, the official added.

However, Md Lutfur Rahman, jailer of the Kashimpur High-Security Jail, said, "There is no possibility of militants using mobile phones, as we are maintaining high security inside the prison."

He also refuted the allegations of guards helping inmates.Meanwhile, CTTC officials have intercepted communications revealing that Neo JMB leader Saiful Islam Khaled, accused in the Gulshan café attack, used Telegram from Kashimpur high-security jail to contact IS militants in Afghanistan's Khorasan province, seeking financial support to reorganise Neo JMB in Bangladesh.

The outfit is also recruiting members inside jail, CTTC sources said.

To boost finances, the group plans to buy a speedboat, CNG-run autorickshaws, autorickshaws, and motorbikes for income generation, they added.

Abu Ahsan Habib Al Bangali, also known as Lion, who is currently on the run after being released on bail, is overseeing all these activities.

The Neo JMB has collected 1.5 lakh phone numbers and uses those to recruit new members through text messages, the intelligence report adds.

They also spread posters and PDFs on online platforms, and have formed eight social media platforms in this regard.

Abu Adnan Al Bengali, a top leader, has been designated for media operations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said online propaganda poses a significant challenge due to its ability to quickly spread extremist ideology with minimal cost.

The outfit intends to establish remote hill hideouts for operational activities and train new experts in bomb and arms manufacturing.

Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury, deputy commissioner of the CTTC unit, said, "The outfit is altering its strategy to evade law enforcement, but we have heightened vigilance to thwart their subversive intentions."

(Our Gazipur correspondent contributed to this report.)