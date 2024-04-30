‘A milestone in women empowerment’

MJF lauds govt initiative to assess economic value of women’s unpaid care work

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) congratulated the parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Women and Children Affairs for its recommendation to assess the economic value of women's unpaid care work.

During a meeting on April 23, the committee emphasised the need to quantify economic contribution of women's unpaid care and domestic work.

In April last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to include women's household work in the calculation of GDP.

MJF has been at the forefront of advocating for the inclusion of women's domestic and care work in national GDP calculations and reforming the national income measurement system, said the organisation in a press statement.

Through sustained advocacy efforts and campaigns such as "Equality through Dignity", MJF has consistently highlighted the importance of valuing women's unpaid work, the statement also said.

"We are delighted with the positive response to this initiative and congratulate the government," said MJF.

"MJF believes that this progress will be a milestone in the empowerment and progress of women in Bangladesh. It will also reduce gender inequality," it added.

Studies conducted by MJF, focusing on human rights and good governance, have revealed that the primary barrier to women's economic participation is domestic work, the statement also said.

Despite their crucial role in national growth, women engage in domestic tasks without expecting financial compensation, it added.

However, these contributions are often overlooked in national production accounts or System of National Accounts (SNA), thus underrepresenting their economic significance, the statement further mentioned.