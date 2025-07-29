Milestone jet crash: Algerian president, PM offer condolences

The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria has expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the people of Bangladesh following the tragic crash of a military aircraft that struck Milestone School and College in Dhaka.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, president of the Republic of Algeria, and Nadir Larbaoui, prime minister of Algeria, extended their heartfelt condolences to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, and to Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus.

In their messages, the Algerian leaders conveyed their deepest sympathy to the bereaved families, wished a swift recovery to the injured, and reaffirmed Algeria's solidarity with Bangladesh during this time of national mourning.

President Tebboune and Prime Minister Larbaoui also underscored the enduring bond of friendship between Algeria and Bangladesh, offering their prayers and support to the people of Bangladesh in overcoming this tragic loss.