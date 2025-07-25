Milestone crash: 7th grader Makin dies from injuries

Another student injured with severe burns in the recent jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara has died while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Musabbir Makin, 13, a seventh grader, passed away around 1:15pm at the intensive care unit, said Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the institute.

"He had suffered 70 percent burns on his body, including his airways," the doctor said.

With Musabbir's death, the death toll from the jet crash at the burn institute now stands at 15.

Earlier this morning, another student, Tasnif Afroz Ayman, also succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.