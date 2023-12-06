Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM

Mild to moderate cold wave likely this month

A mild to moderate cold wave may sweep over the country at the end of December, said the Met Office.

In the long-term forecast for December, the Met Office said, the temperatures will be mostly above normal.

Meteorologists, however, say one or two mild to moderate cold waves may come in the last week of December, and the temperature may drop to eight to ten degrees Celsius.

Also, mild to moderate fog will occur at different places over the country during that time, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, light rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, and day temperatures may fall by 2-4°C over the country, as per the Met Office.

push notification