Mild cold wave may continue

Lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia

The country witnessed this year's lowest recorded temperature 7.4 degrees Celsius at Tentulia Panchagarh district yesterday, as a mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division.

Among other districts in Rangpur, 9.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dinajpur, 10 degrees Celsius in Dimla, 10.4 in Sayedpur and 10.5 in Rajarhat, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan said there is a chance a cold wave will sweep over the entire northern region after January 9.

According to BMD, 14.9 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Dhaka last night.

In Thakurgaon, the ongoing cold-spell has hit low-income groups, especially day labourers and rickshaw pullers, the hardest as they are struggling to continue their work amidst the cold.

Umakanta Barman, a farm worker from Yakubpur in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, said it is hard to continue working in the cropland during such bone-chilling cold, but they are compelled to stay at the field, as it is peak time for tending potatoes and other winter vegetables.

The number of patients, especially elderly and children, suffering from various cold-related diseases saw a rise at different hospitals and private clinics in Rangpur.

Md Rakibul Alam, resident medical officer of Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, said children and elderly people are thronging the hospital with cold-related diseases.

Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman said local administration has distributed about 35,000 blankets among five upazilas of the district.

He also urged those well-off to come forward and help those suffering.

Golam Rahman, an easy bike driver and a resident of Tarminalpara under Dinajpur town, said he started feeling intense cold with frosty wind on Tuesday afternoon, it is now unbearable.

Md Alam, a leader of Dinajpur Transport workers, said traffic movement was disrupted on different roads and highways from Tuesday night to 10:30am on Wednesday, due to dense fog.

People from river basins, especially in Gangachara and Kaunia upazila of Rangpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha also suffered due to intensity of cold and frosty winds, alongside dense fog.