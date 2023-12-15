Mild cold wave likely

Four day labourers seek warmth by a fire amid dense fog at Boyra Aziz intersection in Khulna city yesterday morning. Photo: Habibur Rahman

A mild cold wave may sweep across the western and northwestern parts of the country today.

Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said mild cold waves will hit several areas including Dinajpur, Syedpur, Tentulia, and Chuadanga today.

However, the temperature will start to rise from Saturday or Sunday, before the country faces another cold wave from December 20 onwards, he said.

According to BMD's weather forecast, the weather may remain dry with a partly cloudy sky over the head, while moderate to thick fog may occur from midnight to morning.

Temperature may fall slightly during the night, while the daytime temperature may remain nearly unchanged all over the country, it added.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia at 10.3 degrees Celsius over 24 hours till 6:00am yesterday, while the highest temperature was recorded in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf at 30.7 degrees Celsius during the same period, said the bulletin.